We're getting a cool down this weekend. What about our beach water temps?

Practically nonexistent rain chances and more pleasant temperatures could have you, your friends and loved ones thinking of a trip to the beach.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For those looking for a break from the heat, relief is coming this weekend — a cold front is ushering in cooler temperatures and lower humidity in Florida.

Think more "refreshing" as opposed to "cold" temperatures with this front. We'll even be below our usual average temperature in the Tampa Bay area for a few days next week.

But what about our ocean temperatures just offshore? Practically nonexistent rain chances and more pleasant temperatures could have you, your friends and loved ones thinking of a trip to the beach. Here's how things are looking:

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), coastal water temperatures along the Gulf of Mexico coast in the Tampa Bay area average between 79 to 81 degrees in October. Right now, however, most water temperatures are sitting slightly above average.

For example, as of 10 a.m. Thursday, Clearwater Beach was recording 80.6 degrees; the average for October is 79.2 degrees.

This means coastal sea temperatures will be just a few degrees cooler than surrounding air temperatures, potentially adding to the refreshing nature of a dip in the ocean.

For context, NOAA says that while there's no "optimal" water temperature, most people feel most "comfortable" swimming in water between 70 and 78 degrees. Based on those average temperatures, October is actually ideal for these "comfortable" water temps. November and December also have temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s, but some people might begin to find those conditions a little "chilly."

Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend, with highs sitting right around average at 88 degrees. But temperatures quickly fall several degrees heading into Sunday, with highs only expected to reach the low 80s. Moving into early next week, our highs will remain in the low-to-mid 80s and our lows will even dip down to the mid-to-upper 60s, something we haven't seen since the spring.