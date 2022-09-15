Pinellas County Commission to consider beach smoking ban

If passed, you could face a $100 fine for violating the ordinance.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It could soon be against the law to smoke cigarettes on Pinellas County beaches.

The Pinellas County Commission on Thursday began discussions on what an ordinance change would look like for the county's three beaches: Fort DeSoto, Sand Key and Fred Howard.

If enacted, the ban would only be in the bounds of the beaches, not adjacent parking lots.

Local municipalities can now move forward with their own smoking fans after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the "Florida Clean Air Act" into law earlier this year.

"Right now, what we're proposing is that the sandy area of the beach, as well as the dune environment, would prohibit smoking," said Paul Cozzie, the director of Pinellas County Parks and Conservation Resources.

But this doesn't cover all types of smoking.

"There is an exemption in the bill that would preempt local governments from restricting unfiltered cigars," Cozzie said.

This means you could still have some smoke blow your way while you're trying to catch a suntan. Cozzie said this ban isn't about the prevention of smoking; it's about the prevention of litter.

"The issue here is we're trying to reduce litter on the beaches," Cozzie said. "Cigarette butts are the No. 1 item discarded on our park beaches. They find their way in our waterways, which can cause further pollution, further microplastics, disintegrated into the water, as well as be a hazard to wildlife."

If enacted, the new ordinance would be enforced by County Beach Park Rangers. Violators could face a fine of roughly $100.

Beyond the county level, St. Petersburg city leaders are considering their own smoking ban on public beaches and parks. Sarasota officials are considering a proposal, as well.

So, what's next?

The county commission will work with its attorney to draft updated language for a new ordinance. The county commission will then vote on approving the updated language. Then, a required public hearing would be held.