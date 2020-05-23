Pinellas County beaches reaching 'unprecedented levels' of capacity

The sheriff's office suggests if you're not on the beaches yet, get an early start tomorrow.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time for the beach, right?

Of course, and apparently everyone else has the same idea: several beach access areas across Pinellas County, including beautiful Clearwater Beach, have reached capacity.

The sheriff's office launched an online tool since beaches reopened amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic to give people needing a little Vitamin Sea a heads up as to what's crowded and what's not.

The sheriff's office Saturday afternoon tweeted as such.

"We're reaching unprecedented levels of closures. A majority of beach areas are approaching capacity. If you're not on the beaches yet, get an earlier start tomorrow."

During the Memorial Day weekend, most beach access points and parking lots have hit or are nearing capacity late in the afternoon.

Perhaps if you haven't gone out yet today, relax at home. It's possible showers and storms could hamper any late afternoon or evening beach plans, and the earlier you head to the beach Sunday morning, the less crowded it'll be.

