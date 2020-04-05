People in Pinellas County couldn't wait to get back to the beach when the shores reopened Monday.

Several beaches were packed with people, but leaders say for the most part, beachgoers were abiding by the rules.

The county's beaches reopened Monday morning after being closed for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. It all coincides with Gov. Ron DeSantis's phase one to reopen and restart Florida's economy.

In Clearwater Beach, people lined up early, ready to stake their spot in the sand.

Still, there were lots of police officers and plenty of signs warning people to keep their distance from one another. And, a small army of so-called beach ambassadors patrolled the shore reminding visitors about the rules.

“People are complying. People are doing the right thing,” Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said. “They’re making that effort. And I’m very pleased with the social distancing and the spread we have.”

Many said they're just glad to finally get back to the sand.

“We’re happy. It’s another outlet to get out a bit more,” Andre Singleton said.

If it gets too crowded, some said they were prepared to pick up and leave.

“I don’t want to take the chance,” said Rachael Hallisy, who thinks the state is allowing things to open up too soon. “I mean, I have a little one. I have an older father who lives with me at home. And we just can’t have that risk of bringing it home to him.”

Beach businesses were allowed to reopen Monday as well.

At spots like the Brass Monkey on Pass-A-Grille Beach, that meant servers wear masks and gloves. There’s sanitizer on the tables and the indoor occupancy is limited to 25 percent.

“Well, it’s 25 percent more than what we were doing,” Brass Monkey general manager Stephen Christianson said. “So, we are really excited. You’ve got to crawl before you walk.”

The sheriff's office says it had to shut down the parking lot at Pass-A-Grille beach and turn people away when it reached capacity Monday.

Visitors were also being encouraged to use mobile parking apps rather than those free-standing pay stations. Again, to help minimize the amount of contact with commonly touched surfaces.

While it might be unrealistic to have ambassadors on every beach, even at smaller spots like Gandy Beach, the rules are the same: six feet of distancing and groups of 10 or less.

All of it is taking place under the watchful eye of sheriff's deputies staked out at every county beach entrance and some patrolling on foot.

“Right now, I’d say it’s a great success with what we’ve done,” Gualtieri said. “But we’ve got a ways to go.”

At some of the most popular beaches, there's also a small army of workers sanitizing restrooms and wiping down high touch areas.

All in all, it was a busy preview of what's expected to be an even busier Mother's Day weekend.

Local leaders hope to avoid the same sort of unruly overcrowding that convinced them to shut things down in the first place.

“If people can’t behave with this, it won’t bode well for any other opening up,” Pinellas County Commission Chair Pat Gerard said. “But, so far, so good.”

