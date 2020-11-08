Smoke from 50-acre brush fire could hang around for days

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Fighting fire with fire, something Pinellas County fire crews say they'll be doing tonight in an attempt to put out a 50-acre brush fire.
Several agencies were called out around 5 p.m. Monday to the Brooker Creek Preserves to begin efforts to extinish it, according to a news release.
They say they'll work on a back burn method -- the process of setting controlled burns to destroy the vegetation that could act as fuel for the main fire -- on about 200 additional acres until about midnight.
The fire has not caused any property damage, and there is not a threat to any nearby structures, crews say. People in the area are being told they might smell smoke for a few days and to only call 911 if they see fire.
The East Lake Fire Rescue, Oldsmar Fire, Dunedin Fire, Palm Harbor Fire, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Forestry are working together to extinish the fire, the release states.
