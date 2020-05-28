Pinellas extends local state of emergency, votes to reopen playgrounds and hotel pools

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County commissioners have extended the local state of emergency through June 5, but also approved lifting some restrictions.
During a Thursday morning meeting, commissioners approved:
- Lifting county restrictions on playground equipment at childcare facilities effective at 3 p.m. Thursday
- Removing the 50 percent vacancy capacity at pools on June 1
- Lifting the closure of playgrounds on June 1
- Allowing hotel pools to reopen immediately
- While county beaches reopened May 4, law enforcement will no longer be patrolling as frequently
What other people are reading right now:
- Here's how Crew Dragon compares to the 8 other spaceships that have carried humans
- Historic SpaceX Crew Dragon launch scrubbed due to weather
- Disney World proposes reopening July 11 with mandatory masks for all
- SeaWorld, Busch Gardens propose reopening parks June 10
- Man accused of plotting mass shooting in Tampa Bay area, charged with trying to help ISIS
- Will a judge be able to force Florida to speed up unemployment fixes, payments of benefits?
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter