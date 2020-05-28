x
Pinellas extends local state of emergency, votes to reopen playgrounds and hotel pools

Playgrounds and pools can open with full access on June 1.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County commissioners have extended the local state of emergency through June 5, but also approved lifting some restrictions.

During a Thursday morning meeting, commissioners approved:

  • Lifting county restrictions on playground equipment at childcare facilities effective at 3 p.m. Thursday
  • Removing the 50 percent vacancy capacity at pools on June 1
  • Lifting the closure of playgrounds on June 1
  • Allowing hotel pools to reopen immediately
  • While county beaches reopened May 4, law enforcement will no longer be patrolling as frequently

