Pinellas County church suspends services after 'armed person' call

The area of Park Boulevard and 134th Street North has been closed off due to a large law enforcement presence and road closures, deputies wrote in a statement.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies are currently blocking roads near a church after receiving a call about an "armed person," according to a news release.

The area of Park Boulevard and 134th Street North near Oakhurst United Methodist Church has been closed off due to a large law enforcement presence and road closures, deputies wrote in a statement.

Services for the church have been suspended. Deputies say the incident does not involve the church.