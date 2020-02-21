ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Cold weather shelters are activating Friday in Pinellas County. Most of the shelters will open sometime around 6 or 6:30 p.m.

The Homeless Leadership Board and United Methodist Cooperative Ministries/Suncoast, Inc. say the shelters will accept guests all night and close around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Guests will be offered hot evening meals and breakfast in the morning. They'll have warm places to spend the night.

If colder conditions continue, shelters may extend their hours to include additional nights.

Families with kids will be put into family shelters. Families should call 2-1-1 for information on family shelters.

The following shelters are available to adults:

Clearwater

Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church

110 S. Ft. Harrison Avenue

Clearwater, FL 33756

(727) 446-3001

Capacity: 90

Note: This shelter opens at 5 p.m.

St. Petersburg

Northwest Presbyterian Church

6330 54th Avenue N.

St. Petersburg, FL 33706

(727) 544-4551

Capacity: 75

The Turning Point

1810 5th Avenue N.

St. Petersburg, FL 33713

(727) 823-7811

Capacity: 25

Salvation Army

1400 4th Street S.

St. Petersburg, FL 33705

(727) 822-4954

Capacity: 50

Trinity Lutheran Church

401 5th Street N.

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

(727) 822-3307

Capacity: 30

Pinellas Park

Boy and Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park

7709 61st Street N.

Pinellas Park, FL 33781

(727) 547-5437

Capacity: 150

Tarpon Springs

Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs

111 W. Lime Street

Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

(727) 937-6837

Capacity: 40 – 50

