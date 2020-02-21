ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Cold weather shelters are activating Friday in Pinellas County. Most of the shelters will open sometime around 6 or 6:30 p.m.
The Homeless Leadership Board and United Methodist Cooperative Ministries/Suncoast, Inc. say the shelters will accept guests all night and close around 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Guests will be offered hot evening meals and breakfast in the morning. They'll have warm places to spend the night.
If colder conditions continue, shelters may extend their hours to include additional nights.
Families with kids will be put into family shelters. Families should call 2-1-1 for information on family shelters.
The following shelters are available to adults:
- Clearwater
Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church
110 S. Ft. Harrison Avenue
Clearwater, FL 33756
(727) 446-3001
Capacity: 90
Note: This shelter opens at 5 p.m.
- St. Petersburg
Northwest Presbyterian Church
6330 54th Avenue N.
St. Petersburg, FL 33706
(727) 544-4551
Capacity: 75
The Turning Point
1810 5th Avenue N.
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 823-7811
Capacity: 25
Salvation Army
1400 4th Street S.
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 822-4954
Capacity: 50
Trinity Lutheran Church
401 5th Street N.
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
(727) 822-3307
Capacity: 30
- Pinellas Park
Boy and Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park
7709 61st Street N.
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
(727) 547-5437
Capacity: 150
- Tarpon Springs
Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs
111 W. Lime Street
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
(727) 937-6837
Capacity: 40 – 50
