Pinellas County Commission votes to ban retail sales of dogs and cats

In a 6-1 vote, commissioners voted to not allow any new retail pet stores in the county. Existing stores are exempted.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Pinellas County commissioners heard from dozens of people over the retail sale of cats and dogs.

With shelters filling up, concerns were raised over the humane treatment of animals sold in stores.

After an hours-long meeting, commissioners banned the retail sale of cats and dogs in a 6-1 vote on Tuesday.

Under this new ordinance, there will not be any new retail pet stores popping up but existing stores won't have to close down.

Although existing retail pet stores are exempt, they now face tighter regulations under the ordinance, such as not being able to expand or relocate.

"The point of sale has to be turned in from each pet store for every puppy sold and to animal services on a regular basis," said Doug Brightwell, the director of Animal Services in Pinellas County. "We're going to be stricter on that timeline for when those have to be submitted."

Vet records also have to be submitted, as well as cage minimum requirements and sourcing every time a dog is sold.

Dozens of speakers attended the county commission meeting to speak in favor and against the county-wide ban.

Many speakers were asking for a total ban, with no grandfather clauses included.

"Stop the insanity Pinellas!" Rose Hart shouted during her three-minute public speaking portion in front of the commission. "Anyone who has loved an animal knows they have hearts and souls. Let's see if you commissioners do."

The common concern amongst all speakers was the animal cruelty at puppy mills.

Brightwell said they do not have a formal definition for a puppy mill and have no authority overregulating them.

"If shutting down every pet shop would shut down every puppy mill, then I'd be for shutting down every pet shop," Dan Cohn, the owner of Sunshine Puppies said. "No problem. But that's not what is happening."

Cohn said shutting down stores like his will only offer more business to puppy mills.

He also said he has provided a detailed list of all of his breeders to the city of Largo, all of whom are vetted.

Representatives from SPCA Tampa Bay spoke in favor of phasing out retail pet stores over the next 12 months.

"40 new animals every day coming into shelters in our community," said Martha Boden, CEO of SPCA Tampa Bay.

She said with so many animals already in shelters, it should be the first option when families are looking to add a four-legged addition.

Brightwell said in the last two weeks, the number of animals in the county shelter has doubled.

This ordinance goes into effect as soon as it's filed with the Department of State, which has to be done in the next ten days.