Longtime Pinellas County Commissioner John Morroni died over the weekend of cancer.

Morroni was 63. He has served on the Pinellas County Commission since 2000.

Several people posted to social media expressing their condolences:

Saddened to learn of the passing of my longtime friend. He fought valiantly for many years while continuing to serve the community he loved. John Morroni will be missed...his congeniality and brand of politics will be missed. My condolences to his wife & son and many friends. — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) May 21, 2018

Mourning the passing of Pinellas Commissioner John Morroni - a true public servant, colleague and friend. https://t.co/j2rrxUlwTr — CommissionerKenWelch (@Kenwelch) May 21, 2018

Hearing sad news tonight that Pinellas County Commissioner John Morroni has passed away. He had wages a very public fight against a form of cancer called myelodysplastic syndrome, or MDS.



John was an incredibly caring public servant.



John was my friend. I will miss him. #RIP pic.twitter.com/7doAKFryUR — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) May 21, 2018

Pinellas County has lost an incredible public servant tonight.

John Morroni was the benchmark for what an elected official should be. He made a profound impact on our community and inspired so many to serve.

Rest easy, my friend. You've left Pinellas County in good hands. pic.twitter.com/NIyOogzIZ4 — Ricky Butler (@realRickyButler) May 21, 2018

