Pinellas County commissioners call for 'use of force' policy review across area law enforcement agencies

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As protests, conversations and calls for a closer look at "use of force" policy, tactics in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody continue to spark across the U.S., county commissioners are asking for a closer look at policy in Pinellas County.

"We request that our Sheriff and municipal Police Departments conduct a review of their Use of Force Policies and engage in future collaboration on the implementation of improvements and confirmation of best practices," the commission wrote in a release.

The board acknowledged while all law enforcement agencies in the county already prohibit the "conduct which resulted in Mr. Floyd's death," that Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, Mayor Rick Kriseman and Mayor Frank Hibbard support its request for a policy review.

The board also addressed the protests, racism and destruction occurring across the nation.

"The outrage expressed throughout our nation over the death of George Floyd goes to the heart of the value we all place on human life. We are shocked and distressed at this and other systemic acts of violence against persons because of their race. The death of George Floyd points to stereotypical racism and hatred that continues to be prevalent in America today," it wrote.

Further calling for the need for peaceful protest as a Constitutional right, but asking for the groups in the movement resorting to looting, destruction and violence to stop as "this diverts our attention from the issues that we have avoided for too long."

The board left readers with a call to action, inviting the public, who elected them, to work with them to create a better Pinellas County in the name of justice for all.

"As the Board of County Commissioners for Pinellas County, we hear this call to action and invite you, the people who elected us, to work with us towards a better Pinellas County for everyone who lives here. It is time for action. We are committed to changing the culture that led to the death of George Floyd.

"We want to build a community that has equality for everyone," it wrote.

You can read the full letter below.

