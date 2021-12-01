Pedestrian dies days after being hit by car in Treasure Island

Pinellas County's Major Accident Investigation Team is spearheading the investigation.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A pedestrian died at the hospital Wednesday following a Nov. 27 crash in Pinellas County, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators say the 48-year-old had been crossing Gulf Boulevard near 1st Street E. around 6:42 p.m. in Treasure Island. According to law enforcement, the person was outside a designated crosswalk when he was struck and seriously injured by a 45-year-old driving westbound in a 2007 Dodge Caliber.

The driver was not hurt.

The sheriff's office said the driver was not impaired. However, the agency said the pedestrian may have been at the time of the crash.