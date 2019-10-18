PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A crossing guard has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a car.

The 63-year-old was alert after being hit in Pinellas County.

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Curlew Road and Countryside Boulevard.

The car's driver stayed at the scene to speak with investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

