PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A crossing guard has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a car.
The 63-year-old was alert after being hit in Pinellas County.
The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Curlew Road and Countryside Boulevard.
The car's driver stayed at the scene to speak with investigators.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
