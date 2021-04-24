Woman hit, killed while trying to help injured motorist, deputies say

A man on a scooter crashed, and other witnesses stopped to help. One woman was hit by an oncoming car.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A woman who entered the roadway to offer help following a crash was hit and killed by an oncoming car, deputies say.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday on Park Street and 62nd Avenue N., according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.

A man riding a scooter hit a boat trailer that had passed him, the sheriff's office said. The driver towing the boat stopped to help, as well as other witnesses, including 62-year-old Michelle Lessl.

Deputies say Lessl entered the road to provide assistance not long before other witnesses noticed an oncoming car. They tried to get its driver's attention, but the car ended up hitting and killing Lessl.

The man on the scooter was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.