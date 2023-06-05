Pinellas County deputies arrest boater accused of driving impaired toward public beach

In a video from the sheriff's office's chopper up above, the boat can be seen speeding toward the public swimming beach.

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — A man was arrested Sunday after driving a boat impaired toward Madeira Beach in the area where people were swimming, a Facebook post from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office explains.

It all started when marine deputies were called out to the area on reports of the driver of a fishing boat unconscious and slumped over behind the wheel, the agency reports. The passenger on the boat was also unresponsive on the deck of the boat.

In a video from the sheriff's office's chopper up above, the boat can be seen speeding toward the public swimming beach.

Once marine deputies were able to find the boat, the deputies started talking to the boat driver who reportedly was "visibly disoriented" with bloodshot and glossy eyes.

The video shows marine deputies asking the driver how much alcohol he drank to which the man said he had no alcohol.

"I'm looking at an empty beer can," the deputy responded while pointing.

This led deputies to conduct a field sobriety test which the man ultimately failed, the sheriff's office explains. He was arrested for one count of BUI.

"Thanks to the quick action of all the deputies involved, there were no injuries," the Facebook post said. "The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is committed to reducing deaths, injuries and property damage associated with the impaired operation of vessels.

"Whether on land or at sea, always remember to have a designated driver and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs."

Watch the full video down below.