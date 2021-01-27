Pinellas County deputies soon will wear body cameras

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County commissioners approved a million-dollar program Tuesday evening that would provide all deputies within the county's sheriff's office a body camera.
The sheriff's office got the ball rolling in October when it announced a pilot program that outfitted 30 deputies with a camera.
Leading manufacturer Axon was announced as the company creating the body cameras, which automatically activate when deputies drew their weapons or turned on their TASER devices. They could also be manually activated by the deputies.
In a letter to the county commissioner, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said, "Community input and evolving industry standards compel that we equip all law enforcement deputies (approximately 875 deputies) with body worn cameras."
Documents from Tuesday's county commission meeting reveal that the sheriff's office contract with Axon will cost nearly $25 million over the next six years. More than $3.82 million was approved for the current fiscal year, which the agency says will equip every deputy with a body camera before March 2020.
