'We trained for this stuff...': Pinellas County deputies describe stopping runaway boat

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — The two Pinellas County deputies who helped stop a runaway boat back in June were able to explain what happened that day.

In a video posted by the sheriff's office on Facebook, bodycam footage from June 30 shows Deputy Constant with Deputy Fernandes on a boat — both of whom are with the Marine and Environment Lands Unit —when they responded to a call to help the U.S. Coast Guard with a runaway boat.

Authorities say the boat initially had a man on and driving it, but he fell off and was reportedly rescued by a good Samaritan.

However, the boat kept moving without a driver, posing a danger to whichever direction it was heading, deputies say.

Eventually, Constant was able to speed up his boat enough to catch up with the runaway vessel. This is when Fernandes jumped onto the unmanned boat.

“On our way there, we didn’t decide who was gonna jump or who was gonna drive,” Constant explained. “I just happened to be driving that day so he’s the one who had to take the leap of faith.

“However, if he would’ve been driving, I would have had to take the leap of faith…”

After Fernandes was on the speeding boat, he was able to take control of it before ultimately bringing it to a stop.

The deputies then tied the boat to theirs and brought it back to shore.

“We trained for this stuff, we trained for all sorts of incidents so it’s not OK for someone to try to do this on their own,” Fernandes said.

In the last three years, this is the third time a runaway boat has happened in Pinellas County.

“It’s very important that we educate people to where the kill switch [is] because that would [have] absolutely prevented this situation from occurring,” Constant said.