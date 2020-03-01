ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman was pulled over by deputies for going nearly more than 100 miles-per-hour down I-275 on New Year’s Day.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said April Moyer was driving 107 mph in a 65-mph zone. Deputies said after they pulled her over, she said she thought she was going 80 mph.
She also rated herself a “1 or 2” for impairment when asked where she thought she was on a 1-10 scale, according to court documents.
Investigators said they found Jello shots, beer and an open container of vodka in her car.
Deputies said Moyer refused to take a breathalyzer test, but she performed poorly on field sobriety tests they gave her.
