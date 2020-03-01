ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman was pulled over by deputies for going nearly more than 100 miles-per-hour down I-275 on New Year’s Day.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said April Moyer was driving 107 mph in a 65-mph zone. Deputies said after they pulled her over, she said she thought she was going 80 mph.

She also rated herself a “1 or 2” for impairment when asked where she thought she was on a 1-10 scale, according to court documents.

Investigators said they found Jello shots, beer and an open container of vodka in her car.

Deputies said Moyer refused to take a breathalyzer test, but she performed poorly on field sobriety tests they gave her.

RELATED: Sheriff's office detention deputy charged with DUI after driving SUV into retention pond

RELATED: He saw a drunk driver swerving dangerously and called 911. He was put on hold

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter