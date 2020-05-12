x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Pinellas County deputy crashes into bicyclist

The sheriff's office says the bicyclist entered the road on a "do not walk" pedestrian signal.
Credit: Thinkstock
Police lights at night, stock image.

LARGO, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy crashed into a bicyclist while making a turn, the sheriff's office said.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Friday at Belcher and Ulmerton roads. Deputy Christopher Lewis, 39, reportedly was on-duty at the time of the crash and was in his marked cruiser.

Lewis drove up to Ulmerton Road and, upon seeing no traffic, made a right turn onto Belcher Road, the sheriff's office said. At the same time, 29-year-old Jonathan Serrao of Largo was crossing the road and was hit by the deputy's cruiser.

Authorities say Serrao entered the road on a "do not walk" pedestrian signal when he was hit.

He was taken to the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to his right leg.

An investigation is ongoing.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter