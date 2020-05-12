Pinellas County deputy crashes into bicyclist

LARGO, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy crashed into a bicyclist while making a turn, the sheriff's office said.
It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Friday at Belcher and Ulmerton roads. Deputy Christopher Lewis, 39, reportedly was on-duty at the time of the crash and was in his marked cruiser.
Lewis drove up to Ulmerton Road and, upon seeing no traffic, made a right turn onto Belcher Road, the sheriff's office said. At the same time, 29-year-old Jonathan Serrao of Largo was crossing the road and was hit by the deputy's cruiser.
Authorities say Serrao entered the road on a "do not walk" pedestrian signal when he was hit.
He was taken to the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to his right leg.
An investigation is ongoing.
What other people are reading right now:
- Deputies: Jealous rage leads Florida man to set woman on fire
- Grassroots group addresses root causes of systemic violence, disparities in St. Pete
- State Senate committee to review Florida's response to the pandemic
- Florida mother sues Legoland, says water park humiliated her son
- Lawyer: Man in coma, parents hospitalized after home explosion in Manatee County
- Here's where to see Christmas lights across Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter