Pinellas County deputy crashes into bicyclist

The sheriff's office says the bicyclist entered the road on a "do not walk" pedestrian signal.

LARGO, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy crashed into a bicyclist while making a turn, the sheriff's office said.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Friday at Belcher and Ulmerton roads. Deputy Christopher Lewis, 39, reportedly was on-duty at the time of the crash and was in his marked cruiser.

Lewis drove up to Ulmerton Road and, upon seeing no traffic, made a right turn onto Belcher Road, the sheriff's office said. At the same time, 29-year-old Jonathan Serrao of Largo was crossing the road and was hit by the deputy's cruiser.

Authorities say Serrao entered the road on a "do not walk" pedestrian signal when he was hit.

He was taken to the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to his right leg.

An investigation is ongoing.

