Officials: Pinellas County residents receiving scam calls from fake deputies

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Have you recently got a call from a Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy? Chances are, it might be somebody else trying to scam you, authorities say.

People living in the Pinellas County area are asked to be on alert for recent phone scams where people call residents and identify themselves as employees of the sheriff's office, law enforcement says.

The scammers have already called multiple people and have used the names "Lieutenant Scott," "Lieutenant Daniels" and "Sergeant Joseph Walker" to tell people over the phone they have outstanding warrants and need to pay $5,000, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The callers also tell residents if they can't pay the fine, they would be eligible for a "charity fund." The scammers offer to wire $20,000 into a personal checking account, telling a person they can withdraw the money and then pay it back.

"The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will NEVER call citizens requesting money over the telephone and will never ask for banking information to wire money," the sheriff's office stated in the news release. "We advise citizens not to give personal information or account information over the phone and call the Sheriff's Office to report suspicious activity."

Scammers are calling people from different phone numbers. Authorities say there have already been reports of residents being targeted by this scam.