ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a deputy's vehicle, authorities say.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of 38th Avenue North and 49th Street in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

Deputy Denise Duran, 45, was driving her cruiser eastbound on 38th Avenue and tried to make a turn northbound onto 49th Street, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release. Leilani Smith was heading west on 38th Avenue.

The traffic light for eastbound and westbound was yellow as Duran attempted to make a turn. As she did, investigators say she drove into the path of Smith, who crashed into the passenger side of the cruiser.

Deputy Nazir Amin, the 33-year-old passenger, was injured. He was taken to an area hospital and was released.

Duran and Smith were not hurt.

Smith was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to testing.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

