ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy is recovering Friday morning after being involved in a crash with another car.

The sheriff’s office took the injured deputy to an area hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was not injured and refused medical treatment at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

The crash happened around 9:23 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Tyrone Boulevard North and Park Street North.

Investigators say the deputy was trying to make a U-turn at Park Street North on a red arrow traffic signal to back eastbound. When the deputy made the U-turn, he drove into the path of the other driver in a 2004 Toyota Sienna. The other driver was unable to stop and crashed into the passenger side of the deputy’s cruiser.

The deputy did not have his emergency lights or sirens on at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office does not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

