Sheriff: Man dies after being backed-over by deputy responding to call

The man was not in a crosswalk and believed to be under the influence, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a K-9 deputy backed-over a man walking in the road.

According to a press release, Deputy Alexander Edge, 29, was responding to a call around 9 p.m. Wednesday regarding individuals running away from a stolen car in the area of Ulmerton Road.

The deputy was in his fully marked 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe with his emergency lights activated at the time of the crash, the sheriff's office says. As Edge arrived on scene, he was told via radio that the individuals were now heading in a direction that was behind him.

That's when investigators say the deputy checked his surroundings and placed his car in reverse after seeing "no vehicles behind him." As the car backed up, it struck 59-year-old Barry Fick who had just left a nearby 7-Eleven, according to a press release.

Investigators say Fick stopped as he first saw Edge drive past him before stepping into the roadway. They also say the reason the deputy did not see Fick was due to him being past the cruiser's back-up camera and alert system along with his inability to be seen in the cruiser's mirrors.

"The investigation revealed alcohol may have been a factor involving Fick," the sheriff's office wrote in a press release.

Fick was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries Thursday morning. Deputy Edge and his K-9 partner were not injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

