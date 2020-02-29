ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy is okay after a crash involving four cars in St. Petersburg.

Investigators said a car drove away from a traffic stop and ran a stop sign. Then, they crashed into two cars and a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office K-9 cruiser, according to deputies.

Two people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the driver who caused the crash was taken into custody.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter