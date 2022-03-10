Funeral held Monday for Pinellas Deputy Michael Hartwick

The funeral is set for 11 a.m. at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz. The public is welcome to attend.

LUTZ, Fla. — The community will get the chance Monday to say their final goodbyes to a Pinellas County deputy killed in the line of duty last month.

The funeral for Deputy Michael Hartwick is set for 11 a.m. at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz. Doors for the service open at 10 a.m. and the public is welcome to attend.

Following the service, there will be a ceremony outside the church which will include a 21-gun salute, a riderless horse, a last call and a fly-over.

Law enforcement officers led a procession to the church at 7:30 a.m. Monday. There will be no procession following the service.

Hartwick began his career with the sheriff's office as a detention deputy in the Pinellas County Jail before becoming a patrol officer. The sheriff's office says Hartwick wore his star with pride and was respected by his fellow deputies for his dedication and commitment to serving the public.

"His death is a senseless tragedy, but his life will be remembered forever in every law enforcement officer who patrols our streets. He was the emblem of all that is good and noble in a deputy sheriff, and he will not be forgotten," the sheriff's office wrote.

Around 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 23, detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Hartwick arrived at his traffic detail near Exit 30 in the southbound lanes of Interstate 275.

His assignment was to assist construction crews and provide a safe area for them while they worked overnight on the interstate.

Hartwick was standing on the shoulder of the road wearing emergency equipment when he was struck by a front loader with forklifts used to move concrete barriers, the sheriff's office reports. The deputy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men were arrested in connection to Hartwick's death: 32-year-old Juan Ariel Molina, the accused forklift driver, and 31-year-old Elieser Aurelio Gomez-Zelaya, who detectives say helped Molina get away after hitting the deputy.

Hartwick served as a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy for 19 years. He is survived by his mother and two adult sons. He was 51.

Those wishing to leave a note in remembrance of Deputy Hartwick can do so here.

Donations to Deputy Hartwick's family can be sent to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Checks should be payable to PCSO with Deputy Hartwick’s name in the memo.