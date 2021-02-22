Fallen Pinellas County Deputy Michael Magli's funeral will be held Tuesday

Magli is the first Pinellas deputy killed in the line of duty since the agency was established in 1912.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area will pay respects to fallen Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Michael Magli on Tuesday.

Magli, 30, was killed last Wednesday while trying to deploy "stop sticks" to end a chase with a suspected drunk driver in Tarpon Springs. Investigators say 33-year-old Robert Holzaepfel had earlier been found slumped over at a red light – but took off when firefighters smashed his window, leading to a pursuit that ended with him crashing into Magli near the intersection of East Lake and Forelock roads.

The deputy was pinned under his SUV and died.

Magli began working with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in 2013. He is survived by his wife, two young children and his parents.

The sheriff's office has created a special web page to honor Magli. For more information and to leave a message for his family, click here.

The man accused of hitting and killing Deputy Magli faces several charges including first-degree murder, DUI manslaughter, and aggravated fleeing and eluding police officers, according to online records. His blood-alcohol level reportedly registered as .230 – about three times over the legal limit.

When is the funeral?

The funeral for Deputy Magli is planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Where is the funeral?

The funeral will be at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz.

Those who wish to attend should know parking is limited, and church capacity is reduced to follow CDC guidelines. Masks are required inside the church, and doors will open at 10 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.

You can watch the funeral live on 10TampaBay.com.

Who can go to the funeral?

The funeral is open to the public with limited capacity inside the church.

What happens after the service?

Following the outside ceremony, a procession will take Deputy Magli to his final resting place at Trinity Memorial Gardens for a private burial with family and close friends, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone who wishes to show their support during the procession to Trinity Memorial Gardens can line the side of State Road 54 between the Suncoast Parkway and Community Drive, the agency said. Mourners should be in place no later than 12:30 p.m.