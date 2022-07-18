Off-duty Pinellas County deputy saves 2 boys stuck in rip current

The boys said they did not realize they were trapped in the current until they could not feel the bottom or see the shore.

ANCLOTE, Fla. — A mother is thanking a Pinellas County deputy who was off duty at the time for saving her two sons from a rip current.

11-year-old Michael Johnson and 7-year-old Levi Johnson were in the water near Anclote Key on Tuesday when they got caught in a rip current that pulled them out far from shore.

The mother, Amanda Johnson, tried to swim towards her sons but couldn't get far due to the strong waves and powerful current.

“At that point, I realized no matter how strong of a swimmer, there was no getting to my children," Amanda said.

When the incident happened, Anthony LaCorte was spending his off time at the beach with his wife.

Without hesitation, he said that he jumped on his jet ski and went looking for the two boys. After circling around the water, he found them.

“The older boy was holding the younger boy up," LaCorte described the sitatuon.

LaCorte said he put both boys on the back of his jet ski and was able to reunite them with their family members.

“I am so thankful for him that I can still live with my parents and go on with my life," Michael said.

Both of the boys described LaCorte as the coolest man on earth.

“As a father myself, I would want someone to do that for my children," LaCorte said.