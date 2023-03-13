Police identify 23-year-old killed after Pinellas County chase-turned-shootout

The deputy shot Sunday is still recovering in the hospital, the St. Petersburg Police Department explains.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is still recovering in the hospital after a shooting Sunday evening in St. Petersburg, an update from the St. Petersburg Police Department explained.

A sergeant and the deputy, who is also a corporal K-9 handler, chased a man, now identified as 23-year-old Zion Bostick, who was accused by a witness of trying to break into several cars.

Bostick reportedly ran behind a local church and continued through a wooded area to a neighborhood. This was when K9 Corporal Matthew Aitken and K9 Taco began to track the man.

"When deputies made contact with the suspect, he then took off running southbound from that area," St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said during a previous news conference. "The K-9 handler along with the sergeant on the scene followed the suspect."

When authorities caught up to him, they saw him trying to hide around the corner of a house, according to the police department. After trying to talk to the 23-year-old, police say Bostick shot at law enforcement and hit Aitken.

Sergeant Jacob Viano, who police say was also shot at, was able to duck out of the way of bullets and fire back.

After the shooting stopped, Aitken was transported to Bayfront Health, and Bostick was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old is said to have an "extensive criminal history."

Police say Bostick also had a second gun in his right pocket, which was found after the shooting. Police said it was reported stolen out of Manatee County.

The 40-year-old deputy is said to be OK and is continuing to improve in recovery. K9 Taco was not injured.

The St. Pete Police Department will investigate the shooting, Holloway said. After their investigation concludes, the Florida State Attorney's Office will look at the investigation and then the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will determine if any policies or procedures were violated by the sergeant or deputy.

Viano was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the shooting.

Holloway and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will hold a brief press conference at 1 p.m.