Troopers: Woman arrested for DUI after crashing car with 3-year-old inside

Florida Highway Patrol reports the car hit a light pole and guardrail during the crash.
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg woman is behind bars after troopers say she crashed her car, with a 3-year-old inside, while under the influence.

According to a press release, Trisha Dale, 47, was driving southbound on I-275 Tuesday when she suddenly swerved and went off the roadway. 

Florida Highway Patrol says the car struck a light pole before rotating and colliding with a guardrail twice. 

Following the crash, troopers report Dale was under the influence and the child inside the car was not in a "child seat." Dale was also found to be in possession of cocaine, according to a press release. 

She now faces several charges including DUI serious injury, neglect of a child involving great bodily harm and driving with a suspended license.

