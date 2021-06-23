Troopers: Woman arrested for DUI after crashing car with 3-year-old inside

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg woman is behind bars after troopers say she crashed her car, with a 3-year-old inside, while under the influence.
According to a press release, Trisha Dale, 47, was driving southbound on I-275 Tuesday when she suddenly swerved and went off the roadway.
Florida Highway Patrol says the car struck a light pole before rotating and colliding with a guardrail twice.
Following the crash, troopers report Dale was under the influence and the child inside the car was not in a "child seat." Dale was also found to be in possession of cocaine, according to a press release.
She now faces several charges including DUI serious injury, neglect of a child involving great bodily harm and driving with a suspended license.
- Jurors to consider life or death for Ronnie Oneal III
- TGH seeing more young unvaccinated people in ICU
- Police investigating disturbed Native American remains at USF Forest Preserve
- Lightning look to punch ticket Wednesday to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter