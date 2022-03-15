Pinellas County voters elect new mayors, councilmembers in municipal elections

The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections reports a voter turnout of 27.9% with 33,737 ballots being cast across 10 municipalities.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The results are in!

Tens of thousands of voters across 10 Pinellas County municipalities on Tuesday made their voices heard during the region's municipal elections. Several seats were up for grabs, including the position of mayor.

Dave Gattis defeated Joseph A. Manzo for mayor of City of Bellair Beach by a landslide, receiving 77% of votes, according to unofficial results from the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections.

Those unofficial results also show Dan Saracki winning the race for mayor of Oldsmar against the incumbent, Eric Seidel. Costa Vatikiotis got the edge over Robin Saenger for the City of Tarpon Springs.

In Clearwater, two seats for city council were up for grabs. In each race, three candidates were vying for the position. For seat four, David Allbritton kept his spot, defeating Maranda Douglas and Gerry Lee. For seat five, Lina Teixeira defeated Aaron Smith-Levin and Jonathan R. Wade Sr.