Pinellas County leaders to host online conversation addressing Tropical Storm Eta impacts

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — In an effort to address the damage left behind by Tropical Storm Eta, Pinellas County Emergency Management and Floodplain Management will hold an online conversation, “Flooding: Fact, Fiction and FEMA,” on Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Many people who live along the beaches and low-lying areas suffered damage to their homes and property from the heavy rain and storm surge. This meeting aims to address some of those concerns.
Topics discussed will include flooding risks in Pinellas County, disaster assistance, insurance policies and protecting a home in the event of a flood. Participants will have time to ask any questions they may have.
Here's a list of some of the speakers:
- Moderator Hank Hodde, Pinellas County Sustainability and Resiliency coordinator.
- Joe Borries, Pinellas County Emergency Management Operations Manager
- Lisa Foster, Floodplain Manager
- Jess McCracken, Whole Community Engagement Specialist.
