Pinellas County leaders meet to consider issuing evacuation notice ahead of Hurricane Ian

Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane before reaching Florida.

LARGO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has its eyes on Florida and is forecast to rapidly strengthen into a major hurricane by midweek. Currently, there are hurricane and storm surge watches issued by the National Hurricane Center.

In anticipation of impacts from Ian, Pinellas County leaders are meeting at 10 a.m. to determine if they should issue a local evacuation order.

Should a local evacuation order be issued, it's important to know your evacuation zone to see if you're affected.

However, if you live in a mobile home, regardless of what zone you live in, an evacuation issued by your county's leaders applies to you.