Event honors Pinellas County officers who lost their lives in line of duty

LARGO, Fla. — Members of law enforcement who have lost their lives over the years were honored Wednesday morning in Pinellas County.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office hosted the 32nd annual Pinellas County Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial.

Names of 26 officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in the county since 1905 were read out loud at the ceremony hosted at the sheriff's administration building.

There was also an honor guard presentation of colors, a floral wreath provided and a 21-gun salute performed.

"To our law enforcement community, we will never be able to thank you enough for the difficult job you do. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your service and your bravery," Pinellas County Commissioner Kathleen Peters said during the ceremony.

"We also honor those officers who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty and are especially mindful of the tremendous sacrifice of the 26 heroes who laid down their lives over the years protecting our communities."