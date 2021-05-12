Pinellas County Sheriff's Office honors fallen law enforcement officers with memorial

The event honored 26 Pinellas County officers who have died in the line of duty since 1905.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office spent Wednesday morning honoring the 26 fallen law enforcement officers in the county since 1905 with a memorial.

Those gathered for the 31st Annual Pinellas County Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial remembered the local heroes who died in the line of duty with a wreath-laying, "Taps," bagpipes, fly-over and a 21-gun salute.

"A hero remembered never dies," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during his remarks.

Gualtieri honored those who have lost their lives and their families whose lives have also been forever altered.

"Some say time heals. No, it really doesn't," he added.

The family of fallen Tarpon Springs Police Department Officer Charles R. Kondek Jr. and fallen Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Michael Magli were present during Wednesday's ceremony.

Magli's wife, Stephanie, spoke about her husband's life and what events honoring the fallen mean to her family.

"As hard as events like this are, it's events like this that my daughters will forever remember the hero that he was in the community. For that small thing, I am grateful for is that they will always remember the hero that their daddy was," she said.

Stephanie also shared her hopes and prayers that her husband's name will be the last one added to the memorial wall.

It's a sentiment that Gualtieri echoed, adding, "something we have to keep in mind is that everyone whose name is on this memorial, next to me, gave it all because they wanted to make a difference. They signed up for this calling for the greater good of our community and to be that line between good and bad."

A moment of silence was held following the reading of all 26 law enforcement officers' names. A special dedication was also held to honor Deputy Magli.

