Sheriff Gualtieri: 'Fines and penalties are not suspended for businesses'

Pinellas County leaders want to remind local businesses that county coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions are still in place.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County leaders held a news conference Thursday to reinforce something they believe has been forgotten: The county still has an ordinance with restrictions related to face coverings and social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Our county ordinance remains in place. It hasn't changed. What has changed is we've gotten lax," Pinellas County Administrator Barry A. Burton said.

Burton wants to remind employees at bars and restaurants that they're still required to wear masks under the ordinance. And, that includes servers working outdoors.

The ordinance also requires customers to wear masks unless they're seated, and tables and chairs to be spaced six feet apart. Individual groups larger than 10 may not be served, and dance floors are prohibited. Additionally, customers are urged not to stand around the bar, and they should be seated to be served.

"There are a lot of people that are under the impression that the county ordinance doesn't have any teeth because Gov. DeSantis issued an order that said fines and penalties are suspended. But, there's a rest of the sentence: Fines and penalties are suspended for individuals. Fines and penalties are not suspended for businesses," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri explained.

Gualtieri said his detectives checked out bars and restaurants over a three-day period in mid-November and found about 40 percent of bars and 8 percent of restaurants were not complying with county rules. Often, employees were not wearing face coverings.

It's important to note: Gualtieri says he has no interest in issuing ordinance violation notices or going down an enforcement route. But, he is urging business owners, especially those with bars and restaurants, to voluntarily comply with the rules -- so the county isn't forced to fine them.

"If they force us to do it, then we'll start taking action because we can't keep going down this path," Gualtieri said.

Beginning this week, deputies and local police officers will be visiting Pinellas County bars and restaurants to distribute signs to be placed on windows. The signs remind people about mask-wearing.

"Our numbers as a region are too high, and we need to do what we can to try to minimize the social spread, the community spread, of coronavirus," Burton said.

