Pinellas County: Despite state law, you can't fire off fireworks this Fourth of July

The law does not "supersede any local governmental regulation" of fireworks.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Unless you have a permit, Pinellas County reminds people they're not allowed to set off most fireworks toward the sky this upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

That may come as a surprise to those who've seen packs of fireworks for sale at retail stores in St. Petersburg, Clearwater and elsewhere. It also seems to run counter to a Florida law signed last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis allowing for the use of fireworks during three holidays.

But the law makes mention it does not "supersede any local governmental regulation relating to the use of fireworks" -- like Pinellas County or elsewhere. A homeowner's association also can ban fireworks within a legally executed covenant, but a board of directors cannot merely pass a fireworks ban.

"A new state law allowing the purchase of fireworks for use on three holidays does not supersede local regulations," the county reiterated in a news release Tuesday.

Fireworks, according to Florida law, essentially are those that explode or leave the ground. Those packs of fireworks at Publix, Target and the like aren't technically fireworks under that definition and are more so like sparklers. Those and "paper caps," the county says, are OK to light up.

The supervised public display of fireworks is allowed by a permit from the appropriate fire district, the county said.

County officials ask people to be considerate of those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Animals, too, can become frightened and run away from the sights and sounds of fireworks displays.

"Loud noises and flashes of color may scare or cause anxiety for veterans living with the PTSD," the county said. Families with veterans may want to take precautions over the holiday in order to minimize negative impacts of reactions."