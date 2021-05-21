Pinellas County graduation opened up to full capacity

The school district says all seating will now be general admission.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The graduating class of 2021 will be able to have more than the previously stated eight family members at graduation in Pinellas County.

According to the school district, with the MLB and Rays opening up full seating capacity and ending socially distanced pods they were also able to expand access to the ceremony.

"We understand that you may have already gone through the online ticketing process to receive up to eight reserved tickets. Those tickets will no longer be needed, as all seating will now be General Admission," the school district stated to families in a letter.

Anyone who already went online to receive tickets will automatically be sent an email with new general admission tickets. Guests are asked to discard any reserved seating tickets they might have and to instead use the new tickets for entry into the stadium.

Families that have yet to snag their tickets can still do so at the link previously provided by their student's school.