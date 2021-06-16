Man arrested, accused of March shooting death of 29-year-old

The shooting occurred at some point during a drug transaction, deputies say.

LEALMAN, Fla. — Law enforcement arrested a man Wednesday for the shooting death of a 29-year-old in mid-March.

Daniel Horrigan, 40, is being held without bond in the Pinellas County jail on charges of first-degree murder and armed trafficking in cocaine, according to the sheriff's office.

He turned himself in to authorities, deputies added.

On March 15, deputies responded to a home on 45th Avenue North and 39th Street North following a report of a shooting. A black car had crashed into a fence and a man inside, later identified as 29-year-old Clifford Coston III, was found with a gunshot wound.

Coston died after being taken to the hospital.

Deputies say Horrigan met Coston for a drug transaction, with Horrigan ending up getting into his car. Horrigan at some point allegedly shot Coston into the lower abdomen.

Coston's car then accelerated forward and into the fence. Witnesses told law enforcement the two had fought after the shooting, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the investigation continues.