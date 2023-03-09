Pinellas County homeowners, renters impacted by Hurricane Idalia eligible for FEMA assistance

Disaster assistance may include financial help for basic home repairs, temporary lodging and other expenses caused by the storm.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Good news, Pinellas County residents – federal help is here.

Homeowners and renters who suffered any losses due to the impacts of Hurricane Idalia in the county can now apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said in a news release.

To apply, head to this link, or use the FEMA app or call 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day of the week and help is available in most languages.

According to FDEM, disaster assistance may include financial help for basic home repairs, temporary lodging and other expenses caused by the storm.

Other Florida counties that have already been approved for FEMA Individual Assitance include Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Pasco, Suwannee and Taylor counties.