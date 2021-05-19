x
FHP: Driver killed in I-275 crash after car erupted in flames

Troopers say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when they overtook the car in front of them.
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A driver died following a fiery crash Tuesday night on Interstate-275 in Pinellas County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 26-year-old driver was traveling southbound on I-275 at a high rate of speed when they overtook a car in front of them.

The impact caused both cars to leave the roadway where the car hit was able to stop on the shoulder, according to a press release. 

Troopers say the other car collided with a light pole and a tree before erupting into flames. The 26-year-old driver was killed during the crash and his 22-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries, according to FHP.

