ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An inmate at the Pinellas County Jail has been treated for Hepatitis A, the sheriff's office said.

Officials did not say whether it was a male or female inmate.

The sheriff's office said 2,700 vaccines were given to inmates at the jail. The agency encourages inmates to get the vaccines, but it cannot force them to take one.

An upturn in Hep A cases has Pinellas health officials so concerned, they have begun offering free vaccinations against the disease to the public.

