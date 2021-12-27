Pinellas County inmate taken to hospital for 'medial reasons' dies

The cause and manner of death is under investigation.

LARGO, Fla. — A 58-year-old Pinellas County jail inmate transported to a hospital weeks ago for "medical reasons" has died, the sheriff's office said.

Gerald Moore was taken to the hospital for the undisclosed issues on Dec. 12, according to a news release. He was removed from life support and pronounced dead at 11:34 a.m. Dec. 26.

Moore was taken to jail on Oct. 2 after his arrest by the St. Petersburg Police Department on warrants for failure to appear on violation of probation for criminal mischief and resisting arrest with violence.

Deputies say there has so far been no evidence Moore had been in any fights or suffered any injuries while in jail.