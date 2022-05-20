Pinellas County Jail on lockdown after COVID cases surge

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said there are 26 inmates who tested positive for the virus.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Jail is on lockdown after over two dozen inmates tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

A spokesperson for the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said there are 26 inmates who tested positive for the virus. The jail will be locked down until June 6.

Florida has reported 8,501 new COVID cases as of Thursday, May 19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the last week, Pinellas County has reported 3,930 cases. The county's COVID-19 community level fell under the medium category. It's categorized based on the number of COVID-19 cases in a given community and the impact of severe disease on community-based healthcare systems, the CDC says.