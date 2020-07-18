Pinellas County inmate dies at the hospital after suffering 'medical event,' deputies say

The cause of death is under investigation.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 54-year-old Pinellas County inmate died at the hospital after suffering from what deputies called some sort of medical event.

Julio Vega was arrested on Jan. 21 by the Pinellas Park Police Department and charged with six failure to appear warrants, a news release states.

He was taken to Northside Hospital on Tuesday for treatment and died Saturday, according to the sheriff's department.

An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine Vega's cause and manner of death.

What other people are reading right now: