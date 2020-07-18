Pinellas County inmate dies at the hospital after suffering 'medical event,' deputies say

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 54-year-old Pinellas County inmate died at the hospital after suffering from what deputies called some sort of medical event.
Julio Vega was arrested on Jan. 21 by the Pinellas Park Police Department and charged with six failure to appear warrants, a news release states.
He was taken to Northside Hospital on Tuesday for treatment and died Saturday, according to the sheriff's department.
An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine Vega's cause and manner of death.
- DeSantis: Remdesivir heading to Florida hospitals to help fight COVID-19
- Three close friends 'massacred' during a fishing trip in Polk County
- How to see Comet NEOWISE and the International Space Station in tonight's sky
- Harvard Study: Most of Florida's counties in the COVID-19 'Danger Zone'
- Coronavirus in Florida: 9,158 people hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state
- A final farewell: 90-year-old Lakeland man wears PPE, risks coronavirus to say goodbye to wife with dementia
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter