Pinellas County Jail under lockdown again due to positive COVID-19 cases among inmates

The lockdown, which started Monday, is effective until Monday, Aug. 22.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Jail has been placed under lockdown once again as positive COVID-19 cases continue to pop up.

A spokesperson for the jail reports as of Tuesday, there are currently 30 inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus at the jail.

The lockdown, which started Monday, is effective until Monday, Aug. 22.

But this isn't the first time the Pinellas County Jail was forced into a lockdown. Back in June and July, officials had to extend the lockdown from constant positive cases emerging.

CovidActNow reported 2,887 new cases of COVID-19 last week in Pinellas County and the COVID-19 Community Level in the county remains high.

Across the entire state, Florida is reporting 71,869 new cases over the last seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.