Pinellas County

Self-service vehicle registration kiosks temporarily out of service Wednesday in Pinellas County

Anyone who is trying to renew their registration at that time is asked to use the online service.
Credit: Allison Bazzle, 13News Now

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Pinellas County Tax Collector is letting people know about a self-service kiosk outage happening this week. 

The tax collector's office said the self-service kiosks will be temporarily out of service on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Anyone who is trying to renew their registration at that time is asked to use the online service.

Right now, the Pinellas County Tax Collector is asking anyone who needs its service to use the website when possible. All other transactions are by appointment only and proof of residence is required. 

