TAMPA, Fla. — A new decade calls for a new United States Census.

The #MakePinellasCount campaign is working to make sure everyone is accounted for. The campaign is made up of local leaders from the government, faith communities, nonprofit agencies, businesses and other civic organizations.

"We're there to let people know that we want to capture the information for your household so that services needed for the entire community can be provided," said Rene Flowers, vice chairperson of the Pinellas County Complete Count Committee.

Over the next few months, the committee plans to run a #MakePinellasCount social media campaign. They will advertise on local bus routes and attend events throughout Pinellas County to share census information throughout the community.

Although the campaign is aimed at informing everyone, it is especially focused on “undercounted” communities in Pinellas County like St. Pete and Clearwater.

"We're looking at over $400 billion that could come to the state of Florida as a result of a more accurate headcount for services," said Flowers.

In 2010, the Census Bureau sent surveys in the mail with hopes that people would fill them out and send them back. This year, families will receive a unique login through the mail to complete the census online.

" And, when you sign in you will have a unique code that is specific to you, so your neighbor can't go in and do it for you. You can't go in and do it twice. It's a unique code specific to you," said Flowers.

The first mailers go out in March. Paper forms and surveys over the phone will still remain options to complete the 2020 Census.

The census is also likely to give Florida more political clout in Washington D.C.

Experts predict Florida will pick up two more seats in congress once the population has been counted.

The 2020 Census will mark the 24th time that the country has counted its population since 1790.

For more information on the U.S. Census and the outreach campaign, visit pinellascensus.org.

