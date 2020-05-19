Pinellas County leaders say breweries can reopen with restrictions

Cheers!

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Cheers!

Breweries in Pinellas County are allowed to open back up, but there will be some restrictions.

After getting some more guidance from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, county leaders said they decided to let breweries open as long as they have a food truck associated with them, or a restaurant and outdoor seating.

As described in Gov. Ron DeSantis' reopen Florida plan, "bars, pubs, and nightclubs that derive at least 50 percent of sales from alcohol should remain closed."

However, DeSantis' executive order 20-123 does not explicitly mention bars or breweries.

What other people are reading right now: