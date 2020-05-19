x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

pinellascounty

Pinellas County leaders say breweries can reopen with restrictions

Cheers!

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Cheers!

Breweries in Pinellas County are allowed to open back up, but there will be some restrictions.

After getting some more guidance from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, county leaders said they decided to let breweries open as long as they have a food truck associated with them, or a restaurant and outdoor seating.

As described in Gov. Ron DeSantis' reopen Florida plan, "bars, pubs, and nightclubs that derive at least 50 percent of sales from alcohol should remain closed."

However, DeSantis' executive order 20-123 does not explicitly mention bars or breweries.

RELATED: With businesses eager to reopen, could breweries be pushing it?

RELATED: Here's what dates restaurants at Disney Springs are set to reopen

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter