Mandatory evacuations ordered for Zone A, mobile homes in Pinellas County

The mandatory evacuations apply to anyone living in a mobile home, regardless of what zone they live in.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — With Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall along Florida's west coast this week, Tampa Bay-area leaders are making necessary preparations.

This includes making evacuation orders. Pinellas County leaders issued mandatory evacuations for Zone A. This mandatory order includes all people who live in mobile homes, regardless of where they live in the county.

The evacuation order officially takes effect at 7 p.m. Monday.

County leaders say the evacuation order also applies to residential healthcare facilities. Evacuations for these facilities will begin at 1 p.m. Monday.

Pinellas County Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

For people who are evacuating, county leaders urge them to go to a zone higher than Zone B, "in case conditions worsen."

"Evacuees are encouraged to stay with nearby family, friends or at a hotel outside the evacuation zone if possible. Residents evacuating do not need to go hundreds of miles, just out of Zone A and Zone B."

Earlier Monday, Pinellas County emergency officials declared a local state of emergency.

"Special needs transportation will begin Tuesday morning," the release said. "County staff will contact special needs residents who have pre-registered to arrange transportation to the nearest shelter. If you need help with transportation or have other special medical needs, you can register now by calling the County Information Center (727) 464-4333."