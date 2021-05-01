Expect increased law enforcement patrols across Pinellas County for Memorial Day weekend

If you see more deputies than usual, it's because there are more out there for the holiday weekend.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will be in the sky, on the roads and in the water over the Memorial Day weekend to make sure everyone is being safe.

The sheriff’s office says it is participating in the 2021 Memorial Day S.A.L.E.—which doesn’t stand for a good deal in this case, but instead is an abbreviation for sea, air and land enforcement.

The sheriff’s office says it will use its marine unit to help with boat safety inspections and make sure nobody is boating impaired. The flight unit will be up in the air helping the traffic and DUI units patrol the roads.

The sheriff’s office says it’s committed to making sure fewer people get killed or hurt in crashes that involve speeding, aggressive driving or driving under the influence.

The sheriff's office says it will be focusing on speeders, aggressive drivers and anyone driving or boating under the influence. The extra enforcement will start at 9 a.m. Friday and run through 5 p.m. Monday.

AAA Travel says it expects more than 37 million people to travel for the holiday weekend. That's up 60-percent from last year, the report says.